Read and comment on our website’s new blog. Staff will post a variety of informative and inviting posts for you to read and respond to. We want your comments, responses and input to keep the conversation about current events, books and ideas going, despite being largely confined to our homes. What are you doing to stay connected? Keep in touch with users while the building is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome to participate. Sign up for the blog and get notification of new posts.
We are thinking ahead so that once folks are allowed out, we will reinstate in-person service slowly but surely. For the time being, staff are working from home, surrounded by pets, children and other loved ones. Some of us are finding time to work on hobbies, others have been cooking more, and all of us have been walking outdoors and brainstorming better ways to connect you with each other and online resources. We meet weekly to share ideas and progress reports, and we are available by phone or email to answer your questions, set you up to read e-books, help you find Universal classes to take and more.
VIRAL READING CHALLENGE
Visit “What Do I Read Next” on our website to print out a copy of our Viral Reading Challenge: Get the Reading Bug. The first 30 Bingo winners who email a photo or mail in their boards will win a handmade mask.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
Thursday, April 23, 10 a.m.
Virtual meeting. Email the Friends at fotsbpl@gmail.com to receive the online invitation.
LIBRARY ONLINE RESOURCES
For direct links to the sources and apps below, access information and how to set up a catalog account password, visit the library website.
• Audiobooks and eBooks are available to residents using the Libby and Overdrive apps as well through an internet browser.
• The Khan Academy’s mission is to provide a free, world-class education to anyone, anywhere. Includes math, science, economics, technology, test prep and more.
• Universal Class is brought to you by the Vermont State Library with 500 free classes accessible to all Vermonters using your library card.
• Vermont Adult Learning helps you build basic reading and math skills, get a high school diploma, or improve English language skills.
REMINDERS
Library staff are still available to help residents. Email your questions to sbplinfo@southburlingtonvt.gov or call 846-4140 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be no overdue notices or fines accruing during this time. All items checked out are set to renew automatically. The book drop is locked, so hold on to your materials until the library reopens.