Library closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27
Library closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
ADULTS
TECH HELP WITH JASON
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2–4 p.m.
Sign up for 30-minute appointments to meet Jason. Drop-ins are welcome if Jason is free. Call 846-4140 or email the library at sbplinfo@southburlingtonvt.gov for an appointment.
EVENING BOOK DISCUSSION SERIES
Thursday, Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Join to discuss “Star of the North” by D.B. John.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE
Friday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m.
Practice speaking English and make new friends in this ongoing ESL discussion group facilitated by Tricia Griffith.
COOKIE WALK
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
The Friends of the Library will be selling sinfully delicious cookies at the library for all your holiday needs. Funds raised will support library programs and services.
CHILDREN
SEARCH AND FIND
Nov. 22–30
Hiding in the library is a wily turkey. Search for his hidden picture and win a small prize. For ages 3–10. One prize per day.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m.
A monthly story time for preschoolers and their families Listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft to extend the theme. Books will be chosen for a preschool audience.
DROP-IN LEGO PLAY
Monday, Nov. 25, 5 p.m.
Build, construct and create with the library’s vast LEGO collection. For ages 5 and up with an adult.
TODDLER TIME
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.
A 20–30-minute musical and interactive story time for crawlers and toddlers up to age 3 with an adult. Stories, puppets, songs, fingerplays and simple crafts with time for socializing.
BABY TIME
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 10:30 a.m.
A gentle, interactive story time geared toward non-mobile infants and their caregivers. Stories, songs, sensory activities and literacy tips for caregivers with time for socializing.