New York Times bestselling cookbook author comes to South Burlington

When Gesine Bullock-Prado left her Hollywood life in 2004 and moved to Vermont, she fell in love with the Green Mountain State’s flavors and six unique seasons.
Spring, summer, fall and winter all claim their place at this table, but a true Vermonter holds extra space for maple-forward mud season — that time of year before spring when thawing ice makes way for mucky roads — and stick season, a notable period of bare trees and gourds galore prior to winter.
Bullock-Prado will be at the South Burlington Public Library for a talk and book signing of her new book, “My Vermont Table,” on Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m.
In the book, she takes readers on a sweet and savory journey through each of these special seasons. Her recipes utilize local produce, dairy, wine and flour. They are adorned with quintessential Vermont flavors that are upgraded with ingredients and spices from Bullock-Prado’s own backyard. Some of 100-plus recipes include blackberry cornmeal cake, Vermont cheddar soup, shaved asparagus toasts and maple pulled pork sliders.
Bullock-Prado is a pastry chef, instructor and author of six books. She is the host of Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont” and has appeared as a judge on several Food Network competitions. She lives in White River Junction.
Her books will be available at the talk.
“This beautiful book deliciously captures the charm of living—and cooking—in sync with Vermont’s seasons,” said Molly Stevens, James Beard award-winning author of “All About Roasting.”
