Set in a seaside town on the Italian riviera, Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares his adventures with his friend Alberto, but their fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they are sea monsters from a world below the water’s surface.
Come to the South Burlington Public Library, grab an Italian snack and watch the movie on Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.
This is a special festival screening in partnership with the Vermont Italian Cultural Association and the 2022 Vermont International Film Festival.
Free parking is available at the library.
