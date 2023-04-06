The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be held in the community room at the South Burlington Library, 180 Market St., Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15.
Members of the Friends of the Library have first dibs at the preview, Thursday, April 13, 5-7 p.m. An annual membership may be purchased at the door for $10.
Fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, memoirs, biographies, coffee table books, children’s and young adult books are available for $2 or less to the public on Friday, 2-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
In addition to the book sale, a raffle will feature a basket from Wine and Cheese Traders. New to be raffled this year will be a young adult basket donated by Dakin Farms and a selection of unique, handmade placemats and napkins.
