The Friends of the South Burlington Library used book sale will be held Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 2, in the community room at the library.
A Thursday evening preview, 5-7 p.m., is for members only. Membership in the friends is only $10 per year.
General public can peruse the book sale — fiction, non-fiction and children’s books in good condition at low prices — on Friday 2-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will also be a raffle of baskets donated by local merchants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.