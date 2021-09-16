Friends hold book sale at library

The Friends of the South Burlington Public Library used bookshop has moved into its permanent home on the second floor of the city’s new library.
Since the group resumed taking donations in mid-August a great selection of books in excellent condition have been donated. With so many books and so little storage space Friends of the South Burlington Public Library will hold a book sale on Thursday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m. for members only — membership is just $10 — and for the public on Friday, Sept. 24, 2-5 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cash or checks only. All profits benefit the library.
