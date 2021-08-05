The Friends Book Store is now open at the South Burlington Public Library during library hours. The collection of used fiction, non-fiction, young adult, youth and children’s books previously at Wheeler House on Dorset Street is now in The Friends Book Store located on the second floor of the new library in City Center. Volunteers from the Friends of the South Burlington Library operate and staff the store. For more, go to southburlingtonlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
Donations of books in good condition will be accepted beginning Monday, Aug. 16. Bring books to the store between 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. If you are unable to visit during those hours, contact Mary Ann Young at mafulleryoung@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. But please first review the donation guidelines in the Friends of the Library section of the library website.
