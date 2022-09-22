South Burlington Public Library ends Banned Book Week with Drag Queen Story Hour featuring Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer, on Saturday, Sept. 24, noon-1 p.m.
The queens will share stories focused on individuality, activism, gender, creativity, expression and social responsibility.
Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like — drag performers read stories and sing songs to children in libraries, schools and bookstores. The story hour captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models.
In spaces like this, kids can see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.
Emoji and Katniss will also lead kids in a simple craft — paper crowns to decorate.
“People often also wonder why a library might host this type of program. Many of us are familiar with the role that books can play in offering ‘mirrors and windows.’ A mirror is a literary work that reflects a reader’s own culture, values and experiences. Seeing themselves represented in stories supports children’s identity development,” according to a press release from the library. “In contrast, windows in literature offer readers a glimpse into the lives of others. Further, some literary works can operate like a prism: as a prism refracts and changes light, books — and programs — can disrupt and challenge our ideas.”
According to the library, Drag Queen Story Hour acts as that mirror and meets the library’s diversity, equity and inclusion standards outlined by the American Library Association, which state that “socially excluded, marginalized and underrepresented people, not just the mainstream majority, should be able to see themselves reflected in the resources and programs that libraries offer. Children who interact with many types of people become adults who successfully meet the challenges of living in a diverse world.
Learn more the national Drag Queen Story Hour group at dragqueenstoryhour.org. Learn more about the performers coming to South Burlington at nightpagne.com.
Participants of all ages are welcome to join. Masks are encouraged.
