South Burlington Public Library presents Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette, authors and podcast hosts of the Vermont Public program “But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids,” on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
The authors have two new non-fiction books for kids.
“Are Llamas Ticklish?” explores farms and farm animals with questions like why is milk white and why can’t you find blue eggs in the grocery store.
“Do Fish Breathe Underwater?” answers all your questions about the ocean, including whether jellyfish are made of jelly and why pufferfish puff up.
More at butwhykids.org and southburlingtonlibrary.org.
Masks are encouraged for all library programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.