The Friends of the South Burlington Library are currently accepting book donations for its book sale March 31 to April 2.
Newly published fiction and non-fiction books are welcome, preferably those books published within the last five years, but not older than 10 years. Non-fiction should be recently published. Historical non-fiction and children’s books for all ages are needed, with an emphasis on books for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
Bring donations upstairs to the Friends Bookshop Monday - Saturday between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or leave them at the circulation desk during other hours. All donated books must be clean and in good condition.
Please no VHS tapes or CDs, coffee table books, magazines, textbooks or religious, foreign language or Readers Digest condensed books.
