Bestselling author Gregory Maguire unveils the first volume in his new three-book series, “Brides of Maracoor,” Thursday, May 12, 6:30 p.m., South Burlington Public Library.
Ten years ago, Maguire wrapped up his popular four-book Wicked Years series with “Out of Oz.” Now, 25 years after it all began, a new trilogy begins with “The Brides of Maracoor,” which finds Elphaba’s granddaughter, Rain, washed ashore on a foreign island. Comatose, Rain is taken in by a community of single women committed to obscure devotional practices.
As the mainland of Maracoor sustains an assault by a foreign navy, the island’s civil-servant overseer struggles to understand how an alien arriving on the shores of Maracoor could threaten the stability and well-being of an entire nation.
Is it myth or magic at work, for good or for ill?
The trilogy will follow this green-skinned girl from the island outpost into the unmapped badlands of Maracoor before she learns how — and becomes ready — to turn her broom homeward, back to her family and her lover, back to Oz, which in its beauty, suffering, mystery, injustice and possibility reminds us all too clearly of the troubled yet sacred terrain of our own lives.
Maguire is the New York Times bestselling author of “A Wild Winter Swan,” “Hiddensee,” “After Alice,” “Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister,” “Lost,” “Mirror Mirror” and the Wicked Years series, which includes “Wicked,” the classic that is the basis for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, “Son of a Witch,” “A Lion Among Men,” and “Out of Oz.”
Maguire has lectured on art, literature and culture, both at home and abroad. He lives with his family in New England.
Copies of Maguire’s books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Seating is limited. Registration is required.
Reservations begin May 3 at southburlingtonlibrary.org.
