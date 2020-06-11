Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer passed away on May 9, 2020, just minutes before Mother’s Day, in Bradenton, Florida.
She was born in Springfield, Mass., on Aug. 23, 1946, to Norma (Bailey) Werthamer and Erwin “Dutch” Werthamer. She grew up and attended public schools in Agawam, Mass., where in 1962, she met her high school sweetheart, Bob.
Just after their marriage in 1968, Bob began his 20 year career as an Air Force doctor and in 1971 with the birth of their first child, Wendy settled into the role she was meant to play: wife and mother.
Her love, wisdom, patience, and good humor were an inspiration to her children, and she gave them the two things all parents should give their children, the roots of family and home, and wings to fly away on their own.
In 1986 she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History from the University of Maryland’s overseas campus in Germany where they were stationed from 1982-1988.
They moved to Vermont in 1988 at Bob’s retirement from the Air Force and in later years she and Bob lived the “snowbirds life” with half the year in Bradenton, Fla. and the in Shelburne.
Wendy loved to read, garden, and travel. She was an excellent cook and loved trying out new recipes. She had an unquenchable thirst for learning and experienced life to its fullest, always encouraging those around her to do the same.
An attentive and compassionate listener as well as a witty conversationalist, she had many lifelong and new friends, all of whom she valued deeply.
Bob and Wendy Oppenheimer’s marriage was a 52-year fairytale romance and a life-long devotion. Their love was a joy to witness and an inspiration for the rest of us.
Besides her husband, Wendy leaves three children: Libby and her husband Michael, Jess and his wife Karen, and Elsa and her husband Mark. Because all lived nearby, the family was able to spend much time together. She also leaves seven grandchildren: Grace and Willa Johnson, Miles, Emma, and Delaney Bosma, and Miranda and Amelia Oppenheimer, all of whom orbited around her like she was their sun.
Wendy also leaves three devoted and loving sisters: Donna Modzelewski of Agawam, Mass., Lisa Courtney of North Guildford, CT., and Lynn Werthamer of Goshen, Mass. The four were often separated by geography, but were never far away in spirit.
Wendy’s family chose to honor her life in a very personal and intimate way – Bob and their children waded into the warm clear waters in Anna Maria Island, Fla. They placed plumeria and gardenia blossoms, hand picked by Bob, in the water. After sharing special words, they sprinkled some of her ashes within the circle and sang a playful lullaby that Wendy sang to all her children and grandchildren.
The family is setting up a children’s book-nook at the Shelburne Pierson Library in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name toward this space. Donations can be sent to The Pierson Library, the Wendy Oppenheimer Book Nook, 5376 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT, 05482 or made online at piersonlibrary.org/support-the-library