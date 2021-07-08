Timothy J Reed

Timothy John Reed, 59, died from complications of early onset Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born in Montreal, Canada, on May 8, 1962, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Reed of South Burlington and Fort Myers, Fla.
Tim graduated from South Burlington High School in 1980 and played two sports in high school — football and hockey. His nickname was Crazy Legs because of the fancy moves he made both on the field and on the ice. He loved to ski and golf, and he was a great friend to all his South Burlington peeps.
After graduation, he went on to attend Bryant College as a business major. First semester he was out playing touch football and totally blew out his knee. He had to come home, have surgery and he transferred to University of Vermont that second semester. Ultimately, he graduated from Champlain College and began working at the Howard Bank in Burlington. He would go on to have a very long and respected career as a financial advisor in Manassas, Va.
About six years ago we noticed changes in Tim’s abilities. It took two years before he received his diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Tim faced this the way he faced everything — with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. It has been brutal watching him slip away from us.
Even in his decline, Tim was who he was in his core. He adored animals and was a kind and caring friend. He loved to watch Ellen every afternoon and was crazy about the show “Bar Rescue.” Tim loved listening to all kinds of music, and he loved a good concert.
Tim’s legacy lives on in his children, Ashley Husk and her husband, Andy, and Taylor Reed, and his grandchildren, Lauren, Connor and Declan Husk. Also surviving him are his parents, Dr. Richard and Barbara Reed, and his sisters, Jane Dodson and Annie Spencer (William).
He was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Reed, in June 2020.
A graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, July 31, at 2 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on July 31 at a location to be announced.
We want to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. William Pendlebury and the staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center and its memory program. They have been instrumental in supporting Tim and our family through Tim’s illness.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter PO Box 275 Williston VT 05404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.