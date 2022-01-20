Thomas E. Hart died in his sleep at his home in South Burlington on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
He was born June 18, 1942, in Hinesburg, the son of Hugh and Eleanor Hart. Tom graduated from Springfield College and began his teaching career at Champlain Valley Union High School. He created and directed the Life Program, which is now in its 50th year at CVU.
After retiring from teaching, Tom pursued an interest in competitive weightlifting. He set numerous state, national and world records in bench press and strict curl. He was also featured on two episodes of WCAX’s Super Seniors.
Tom was a beloved husband and father. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and their families. He also leaves behind cousins, a host of friends, neighbors and colleagues whom he deeply valued.
Tom was the epitome of quiet strength and deep kindness. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of Tom’s life later in the year. We invite you to send an email to celebratingtomhart@gmail.com if you wish for notifications of the celebration when details are formalized.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home. Visit cremationsocietycc.com to place online condolences.
