Terrence Anthony Ashline

Terrence (Terry) Anthony Ashline, 78, formerly of Queen City Park in South Burlington, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Maple Ridge Lodge in Essex surrounded by family, demonstrating his impact on the lives of those he loved.
Terry was born to Lawrence and Alice Ashline on Nov. 13, 1943, in Saint Albans. He graduated from Holy Angels High School in 1961. He married the love of his life, Katherine Ashline (Samson), on Jan. 23, 1965. Together, they lovingly raised two children, Ricky and Karen.
Following high school, Terry joined the Army National Guard for two years. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and honorably served in Vietnam. After his military service, Terry dedicated himself to his work at IBM, but his true loves in life were his family, coffee and Yankees baseball.
He is survived by his children, Ricky Ashline and life partner, Lisa Delaire, and Karen Mount and husband, Bryan McDonald. He also leaves 10 grandchildren to cherish his memory: Britt Mount, Jacob Mount, Ryan Mount, Samantha Ashline, Courtney Ashline, Halie LaBelle, Emily Ashline, Brielle McDonald, Trevor McDonald and Kira McDonald. He also leaves his brothers, Richard Ashline and wife, Noella, and Robert Ashline and wife, Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his adoring wife Katherine in 2019. He was also predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Alice Ashline; parents-in-law, Maurice and Lucille Samson; and his son-in-law, Stephen Mount.
His family would like to express their deepest gratitude toward the amazing staff at Maple Ridge Lodge and the Bayada hospice team who lovingly ensured his comfort and became family in his last few months of life.
There are no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Saint Anthony Church, Flynn Avenue, Burlington, with a burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in his memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel. Visit readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
