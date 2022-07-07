T. Peter Carney

Thomas Peter Carney, 92, of South Burlington, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, after a brief illness.
Peter was born on May 7, 1930, the son of James and Catheryn Carney (Hayes) in Burlington.
Peter graduated from Cathedral High and St. Michael’s College (1951) and was a member of the Cathedral Catholic Honors Society.
The greatest event in Peter’s life was the day he married the beautiful Jane Sherman on March 26, 1951. Sweethearts at Cathedral, their marriage of 71 years was one of love, kindness, devotion and respect. With never a harsh word, their marriage endures as a model for their descendants.
Peter was a respected merchant and owner of Hayes and Carney, with his cousin Jack Hayes, for over 30 years. Peter loved his daily interactions with customers and friends. Hayes and Carney was Peter’s life work, serving Church Street as an independent retailer selling men’s and boy’s clothing and, in earlier years, graduation gowns, wedding apparel and even discounts for the Catholic clergy, many of them Peter’s friends.
In later years, he was employed at Uni-Globe and then at Shedd Brown.
Christianity guided Peter’s thoughts and decisions. The Catholic Church provided this structure as he served as a choir member, prayer leader, lector and parish council representative. He was a daily communicant at St. Mark’s and Christ the King parishes.
Beyond all, Peter loved his family. He never missed taking the annual Christmas photo of the growing Carney clan. One of his greatest pleasures was attending his children’s and grandchildren’s’ sporting events.
Maine was a special destination for Pete and Jane. Later in life, Peter took up golf, making friends at Burlington Country Club and then Rocky Ridge.
Peter enjoyed reading and singing. Telling a joke was his special talent. Peter’s special retirement activity was attending his morning coffee club at Champlain Farms. He reveled in exchanging stories, jokes and daily news. Peter’s legacy of grace touched all who knew him.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, James J. and Catheryn (Hayes); siblings, Jimmy, Bill (Phyllis), Carol (Bob Fisher); and relatives, Jack Hayes (Marmete) and John Dubuc (Bev).
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane (Sherman), and his children, Linda (Joseph) Maley, Kevin (Nancy) Carney, Kim Thibault, and Susan (Timmy) Bradshaw.
Peter also leaves his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Carney Maley and partner, Chris Cooper, Meaghan (Joe) Anna, Charlie and Tom Malboeuf, Nellie (Ben), Joey, Catherine and Conor Marlow, Margaret (Jake Walsh), Shawn (Jason) Colton, Griffin Lefebvre, Brennan (Kari) Cooper, Bodin, and Quinn Carney, Sam and Jackson Thibault, Dylan Bradshaw and Lucy (Jack) Turnbaugh; and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2002, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Sisters of Charity of Our Lady, Mother of the Church, 54 West Main Street, Baltic CT 06330; or the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester VT 05446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.