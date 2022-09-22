Susan Krasnow, 73, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester. She fought hard against the disease of ovarian cancer, treating each day as another day to live with her family and friends.
Susan was born on April 22, 1949, to Howard and Frankie Lass in New York. She grew up in Long Beach, N.Y., attending Long Beach High School, and then college at Cornell University. Susan was never one to stop learning, earning multiple master’s degrees from the University of Vermont. Susan spent over 40 years dedicated to the field of special education and disability services at the elementary, high school and college level, positively impacting the lives of thousands of children and tens of thousands of people in their lives. Her commitment to ensure that all students can learn and achieve was a testament to her belief in that we should all work toward a fair and just world.
In 1970, Susan married Gerry Krasnow and moved to Vermont to raise their family: daughter Alysia, son Aaron and daughter Emilie.
Family was the most important thing to them both. That ethic led to two sisters (Susan and her sister, Jane Krasnow, née Levitzky) marrying two brothers (Edward and Gerry Krasnow) and buying land together in Charlotte so their children could grow up together.
They were soon joined on “the hill” by Gerry’s brother Michael Krasnow and his wife, Sumru Tekin. This piece of land, cleared from the side of Mt. Philo, became the place where nine children in the three families would grow up together, just as Susan, Gerry, Jane, Eddie, Sumru and Michael envisioned. For decades they supported each other through life’s triumphs and sadness, including the death of Gerry in 1998.
Susan found love again and married Edward Cafferty in 2010, and true to their vows he was by her side in sickness and in health. When Susan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018, Ed was with her for doctor appointments and chemotherapy treatments, with steadfast love and companionship. Ed was Susan’s primary caregiver for over four years and was holding her hand when she died. Susan was very lucky to have found such deep loves in her life as with Gerry and with Ed.
Susan loved many things: her family, her work, traveling all over the world, rescuing old dogs, the music of Elton John, Joni Mitchell and Weezer, going to concerts with Emilie, and visiting and connecting on FaceTime with her grandsons Griffin, Henry and Leo Butler and Jacob Krasnow.
She was incredibly proud of her children, and each one has followed in hers and Gerry’s footsteps to make their life work focused on family and the welfare of others. An incredible source of pride for Susan was to watch Emilie’s run for the Vermont Statehouse this year, knowing that in public service Emilie would be the change she wished to see in the world.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Alysia Krasnow Butler and her husband, Tim; son, Aaron Krasnow and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Emilie Krasnow; husband, Ed Cafferty and his children; brother, Peter Lass and his wife, Gail; sister, Jane Krasnow and brother-in-law, Edward Krasnow; sister, Elly Shafranek; brother-in-law, Michael Krasnow and sister-in-law, Sumru Tekin; brother-in-law, Robert Krasnow and his wife, Lourdes; sister-in-law, Dianne Krasnow; and grandsons, Griffin, Henry and Leo Butler and Jacob Krasnow.
Susan is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and their children.
She was predeceased by her father, Howard Lass; her mother, Frances Lass Levitzky; her stepfather, Leo Levitzky; her husband, Gerald Krasnow; her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Peter Seligmann; and her brother-in-law, Lawrence Krasnow.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Vermont Respite House for making Susan’s last week a calm and peaceful one. Additionally, the family would like to thank Lisa Vanacek for her care and support for Susan this summer, allowing Susan to remain at home as long as possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests support for the South Burlington Food Shelf. Donations can be made online at southburlingtonfoodshelf.org or by mail at South Burlington Food Shelf, PO Box 9417, South Burlington VT 05407.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date.
May her memory be a blessing to us all.
