Shirley (Whipple) Thuren, 82, of Morrisville and South Burlington, died at her daughter’s home in Morrisville, April 12, 2021, after a well-fought battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born in Hardwick on June 7, 1938, to Delmar and Pauline (Gonyeau) Whipple of Wolcott.
Shirley worked for many years at Hannaford’s Supermarket in South Burlington, retiring after 30 years of service.
She enjoyed trips to the casino with friends, family vacations and trips to Florida with her son-in-law, sitting by the pool and playing bingo.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Connelley and Kathy Chaffee (Scott); her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Connelley and Carley Chaffee; her brother, Alton (Giselle) Whipple; and sisters, Pearl (Don) Whittemore and Priscilla Stacey; along with several nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, George Thuren, and brothers Earl, Everett, Hershel and Arthur Whipple.
A graveside service will be held on May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Green Mountain Cemetery in Montpelier.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Shirley’s name to your favorite charity, or make cookies for your local fire department.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
