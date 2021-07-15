Sharon Jones DeCoste, 78, of South Burlington, died peacefully at home with family by her side on Feb. 23, 2021, after a year-long battle with lung cancer.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.