Richard Isaac Slusky

Richard Slusky, 76, of South Burlington, former CEO at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and former director of payment reform for the Green Mountain Care Board of Vermont, died Thursday, Dec 16, in Aruba.
Slusky was a leader in health care reform. He began his career in the field on Cape Cod, before becoming the chief executive officer of Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor from 1982 to 2010. His tenure at Mt. Ascutney is described as innovative, as he successfully led a small rural hospital through major developments.
Slusky oversaw the merger of Mt. Ascutney and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Alliance, opened the first therapeutic pool in Vermont, designated Mt. Ascutney as a critical care hospital, and oversaw multi-million-dollar capital campaigns for several major hospital expansions.
In 2011, he was appointed director of health care payment reform for Vermont. He worked tirelessly to improve the health of Vermonters through a high quality, accessible, affordable, and sustainable health care system. Slusky was passionate about improving the quality of the health care system and his expertise is a true loss as the country continues to navigate affordable, high-quality care.
Slusky was born in Harrisburg, Pa., to Ruth and Louis Slusky, where he grew up with his older sister, Aline. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University and earned master’s degree in business administration from the Boston University Graduate School of Management.
While living in Windsor, Slusky dedicated countless hours to making his community a better place. He chaired the Windsor School Board for 10 years and was instrumental in the complete reconstruction of the elementary school and the building of a brand-new middle and high school. He also chaired the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union Board, was designated as a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow, and received recognition from the Vermont Legislature.
Following his retirement from Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Slusky moved to South Burlington with his wife, Evy, to be close to his two daughters and their families. One of his favorite pastimes was golf at the Vermont National Country Club, where he made many new friends. He also enjoyed hiking and exploring the beautiful Vermont parks with family and friends.
Slusky will be ever loved by his family and especially by his wife of 50 years, Evy Slusky. They had a relationship built on commitment, strength and trust and raised three amazing children together — Adrienne, Miriam and Aaron.
He’s survived by all three children and their families, including five grandchildren, Oliver, Odin, Holden, Benny and Ayla.
He was predeceased by his loving sister, Aline Fox; and his parents Ruth and Louis Slusky.
Slusky loved life, his wife, traveling with family, socializing with friends and neighbors and was a dedicated Patriots and Red Sox fan. He was a leader, facilitator and visionary and will be missed by all who knew him.
At this time, due to COVID, the family will be holding a private service for the immediate family. There will be a celebration of his life in late spring to honor him. An announcement with the date will be forthcoming.
