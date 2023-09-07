Richard E. Picard

Richard “Dick” Edward Picard, 88, died on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in hospice care surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born March 20, 1935, in Colchester, the son of Edward and Anita (Desautels) Picard.
Dick graduated from Cathedral High School, Class of 1954. On Aug. 20, 1955, Dick married the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Smith. They eventually settled in South Burlington where they raised three children.
Dick attended the University of Vermont just before he entered the U.S. Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1960. In the 1970s he joined the Vermont Army National Guard, attaining the rank of master sergeant, from which he retired. He received many accolades and awards while serving in the military.
Dick cherished spending quality time with his loved ones and creating lasting memories, whether it was engaging in fun activities together, sharing meals or simply enjoying each other’s company. His family was the center of his happiness.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Peggy, and brothers, Thomas Picard and Peter Picard.
He is survived by his children, son Scott (Katherine) Picard and children, Melissa Picard, Mathew (Kelly) Picard and Denise Picard, son Gregory (Kathy) Picard and children, Heather (Jacob) Myers, Josh Picard, Jacob (Natasha) Picard, Isaiah Picard, Abigail (Patrick) Kardish and Josiah Picard, and his daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Abee and children Lauren (Marco) Abee and Kaitlyn Abee; great-grandchildren, Asher, Zevulon, Itai, Ziva, Eitan, Boaz and Ashira Myers, Lumina and Zuria Picard and Hastin Abee; sister, Patricia Jantomaso; brothers, Donald (Barbara) Picard and Michael (Lori) Picard; sister-in-law, Jeanette Picard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A wake will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. at LaVigne’s Funeral Home in Winooski.
Services and burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.