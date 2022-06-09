Richard Arthur Wilbert Sr.

Richard “Dickie” Arthur Wilbert Sr., 85, formerly of 321 Manhattan Drive in Burlington and Gazebo Senior Apartments in South Burlington, died Saturday morning, Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by the love and prayers of his friends and family.
A graveside funeral with military honors, officiated by Father Dallas St. Peter, will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery Annex off Pomeroy Street in Burlington, Friday, June 10, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Richard was born on March 7, 1937, in Burlington, the son of the late Archie Walter Wilbert Sr. and Florence “Flo” M. (DeGraff) Burleson. He attended Edmunds High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later transferred into the Marine Reserves. Returning home, Richard married the love of his life, Arlene Joann (Murray) Wilbert on July 6, 1957, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. They were blessed to celebrate 55 years and eight months of marriage.
He owned a successful business, Wilbert’s Plumbing, Heating and HVAC Service. Richard was also an active member in many community organizations including the VFW Post #782, Moose Lodge #1618, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #793, and a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard “Ricky” Wilbert Jr. and his wife, Susan; a grandson, Mathew Wilbert; a great-grandson, Axel Arthur Wilbert; a granddaughter, Jessica Wilbert; and additional extended family members.
He was predeceased by his parents, Archie and Florence; his daughter, Rosemary Cathy (Wilbert) Irish and son-in-law, Timothy J. Irish; grandparents, Rose Wilbert, James Eugene and Clara A. (Edwin) DeGraff; his brother, Archie Walter Wilbert Jr.; and sister-in-law, Kate (Goulet) Wilbert; his brother’s second wife, Florence Wilbert; and his in-laws, Perley Alfred and Mary Louise (Cameron) Murray Sr.
Richard was also blessed with many wonderful friends: Patricia Whidden, Nicolas Thornbro, Joe Barber, Sue and Wally Mick, Diane Boardman, Bernie Roque, Michael Boucher, Joe Boucher, neighbors Milo and family, friends at the Burlington VFW, South Burlington Moose Lodge, Eagle’s Lodge, Gazebo Senior Apartments, Our Lady of Providence, and a special friend who was blessed “to be at the right place at the right time.” Thank you to Dr. Gene Moore, attorney Paul Morwood, Faye Brunelle, the wonderful staff at McClure Miller Respite Home and Steven Gregory Funeral Home.
Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to Green Mountain Animal Defenders, c/o Kathy Ludwig, P.O. Box 4577, Burlington VT 05406 (greenmountainanimaldefenders.org) and Blue Star Mothers of Vermont, which support veterans in need, P.O. 195, Bakersfield VT 05441 (bluestarmothersofvermont.org).
At Richard’s request, there will be no calling hours. His full obituary is also online at gregorycremation.com.
