Ralph F. Penoyer, 90, of South Burlington, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Jan 2, 1931, the son of Floyd and Lydia (Mix) Penoyer.
He married the love of his life, MaryAnn (Oatman), on Jan 29, 1954.
He graduated from Syracuse University with a master’s degree in electrical engineering and had a lifelong and accomplished career at IBM.
Ralph holds multiple patents at IBM while working as a development engineer and manager of advanced memory product development. In 1969 he received an Invention Achievement Award for his automatic torque balance for magnetic anisotropy measurements, which was used worldwide.
In retirement, Ralph pursued his passions for sailing, skiing, woodworking and perfecting his golf swing.
He was a loving husband to MaryAnn and exceptional father to Pat and Karen. He was a kind and gentle man and treated everyone with respect.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents; sister, Dolores Lindsay, and brother-in-law, Richard Lindsay.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, MaryAnn Penoyer; daughters, Patricia Penoyer and Karen Penoyer, with partner Jeff Arbogast; brother, William Penoyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Funeral Home.
To send online condolences, cremationsocietycc.com.
