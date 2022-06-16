Paul A. Dye Jr.

Paul A. “Joe” Dye Jr. died peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, at The Arbors at Shelburne of complications from primary progressive aphasia.
Born in July 1936 in Woodsville, N.H., Joe was youngest of four children of Paul A. Dye Sr. and Ruth Hatch Dye. He grew up in Brattleboro and graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1954.
After serving for two years in the U.S. Army, Joe attended the University of Vermont. A member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and elected to the Boulder Society, he graduated in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in education. In 1965, he received a master’s degree in counseling from Boston University and a certificate of advanced graduate study from Northeastern University in 1970.
For five years Joe taught English at high schools in Liberty, N.Y., and Stoneham, Mass. He then began his career as a high school counselor at Stoneham High School. Joe returned to Vermont in 1971 and spent 23 years in the guidance department at South Burlington High School, retiring in 1996. From 1980-1982 he was director of guidance at The American School of The Hague, Netherlands.
Joe always had a special place in his heart for all teens, but especially for those who needed his listening ear, sage counsel and unconditional support. The connections he made with students in Family Living Theater, a class he co-designed and directed, were particularly rewarding for him.
Outside school, Joe dedicated much of his time to local theater productions. Whether acting, directing or serving as a board member, he was active with both Lyric Theater and Essex Community Players and was a founding member of Shelburne Players. When not involved with plays, he enjoyed his athletic pursuits: biking, kayaking, downhill and cross-country skiing, pick-up basketball, and watching his beloved New York Giants. Joe was also an avid reader and a fine writer.
Joe married Betty McDonald in 1960 and soon became a loving and actively involved father to his four children. With everything from camping, biking, swimming at the “Quarry,” and playing board games to making root beer, doughnuts, fudge, his special cinnamon buns and “bug juice,” he provided lasting memories for his family. Added to these memories were living for two years in The Netherlands and traveling in Europe.
Once retired, Joe and Betty continued to travel widely in the U.S. and Europe, and then ventured forth to Africa, Asia and South America.
Joe leaves his wife, Betty; daughter, Pamela Dye (James Alexander) of Deerfield, Ill.; sons, Paul III (Terry Moore) of Lexington, Mass., Sean (Jenny Russett) of Vergennes, and Christopher (Pamela) of Hampton, N.H. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Rachel and Emily Dye, Katie, James and Hender Dye, Joe, MJ and Rosie Alexander, and Mia Dye; two great-grandchildren, Declan and Corbyn; step-grandchildren, Grady and Allie Clark; and three step-great-grandchildren Ava, Ady and Anderson.
Also surviving him are his sister, Sondra Winer of Georgetown, Mass.; sister-in-law, Anne Houghton (Russell) of Littleton, N.H.; brother-in-law, Bernard Couture of Essex Junction; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Hender and Lee’ sister-in-law, Jean Couture; brother-in-law, James Winer; and grandson, John Louis Dye.
A time for celebration and reflection on Joe’s life will be held for friends and family at a later date determined by the family.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Marie Sandoval, his primary physician for many years, and all the amazing, caring staff at Gazebo North, the Arbors at Shelburne, and University or Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Lyric Theater, 7 Green Tree Dr, South Burlington VT 05403 (lyrictheatrevt.org); Shelburne Players, 5420 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne VT 05482 (shelburneplayers.com); or UVM Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester VT 05446 (uvmhomehealth.org/donations).
Arrangements are in care of Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, South Burlington.
