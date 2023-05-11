Patricia D. Wilcke

Patricia Diane (Adsit) Wilcke, 76, of South Burlington, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023, surrounded by family, and taken too soon by a rare form of cancer.
Born Aug. 11, 1946, in Fort Monmouth, N.J., to John and Dorothy Adsit, she lived in Meudon, France for two years while her father served in the U.S. Army. Pat grew up in Shokan, N.Y., the oldest of five children.
On Aug. 30, 1969, Pat married Burton Wilcke, and they began a journey around the country for Burt’s different professional opportunities. Pat worked in various administrative roles within different hospitals and health care organizations wherever they lived. She retired as corporate assistant within Fletcher-Allen Healthcare (now University of Vermont Health Network) in 2013. After retirement, she was engaged in senior exercise and tai chi programs, and very much enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
Wherever her family lived, she created a loving home. Throughout their adventures, they raised their daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. She taught her daughters about life in ways both simple and profound.
When they were children, she taught them to shell peas from her extensive vegetable gardens. As they got older, she taught them to bake, especially during holidays. Later, she showed them that you’re never too old to learn something new. Throughout her life, she taught them that you should always treat people kindly, since you never know what they are going through.
She was known by many names, including Pat, Patti, Mom, Grandma, Nana, and “Trish” — the latter at various workplaces with others named Patricia, since she was always willing to make life easier for others.
Pat had many interests, including gardening, both vegetables and flowers. During most of the growing season, there were beautiful bouquets from her garden throughout the house, and she even grew all of the flowers for Sarah’s wedding reception. She was a voracious reader, and enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting, sewing, and UVM basketball.
She loved baking, particularly during the holidays, and making huge meals (with extensive planning and preparation) for her family and friends. She loved creating and sharing traditions during holidays, always making such special memories for her family. But above all, she loved her family, and she made sure that her whole family knew that. Nothing was more important to her than family gatherings.
Pat is survived by her husband, Burt; daughters, Sarah (Michael) and Rebecca (David); grandsons, Charlie, Matthew and Liam; brothers, John (Molly), Roger (Sharon) and Jim (Kim); sister, Kathy (Mike); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the many wonderful family members who helped her throughout her battle with cancer, and especially made her final days as comfortable as they could be and filled with love. We also thank the incredible staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their kind and compassionate care. Finally, the doctors at the University of Vermont Cancer Center and Dana Farber.
A private gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
