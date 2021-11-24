Pamela Jane Wise

Pamela Wise, 75, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Burlington, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. Her loss was unexpected, and her family is shocked and deeply saddened.
Pamela was born on June 20, 1946, to Roland and Gladys Wise in Connecticut. She was an elementary school teacher in Shelburne for many, many years, shaping lots of little minds.
Anyone who knew Pamela knew she was a kind, loving, generous and sometimes stubborn woman. She had a great passion for her family, especially her grandkids.
Pamela’s family and friends will miss her more than words can say.
Pamela is survived by her three children, Julie Wise of South Burlington, Matthew and Julie Blasberg of Springfield, Ohio, and Stacie MacRae of Forney, Texas; seven grandchildren, Anneliese Masi, Braelynn MacRae, Morgan Blasberg, Noah Blasberg, LilyJane MacRae-Lyons, Liam Blasberg and Luke Blasberg; and one great-granddaughter, Eliza Lawrence, and another great-grandbaby on the way.
She also was very loved by her nieces and nephew, Kim, Melody and Chris, and many other cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janice Reardon; and granddaughter, Madeleine.
In May 2016 she was given the gift of life. A kidney from an unrelated organ donor gave her six years of life free from dialysis. Honor Pamela’s memory by becoming a registered organ donor.
Private services to be held later.
