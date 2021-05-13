Maurice E. “Jeff” Pratt, of South Burlington, died Saturday May 1, 2021, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Jeff was born on July 7, 1930, in Poultney to parents Morris and Florence (Hubbard) Pratt. He lived a happy childhood in Middletown Springs. In 1948, he graduated from Middletown Springs High School and then attended Castleton Teacher’s College, graduating in 1952.
Jeff married fellow Castleton student Marguerite “Peg” Galaher on June 24, 1951, in Rutland. Jeff enjoyed a 30-year teaching career that began in Hinesburg, and later continued in Shelburne.
He enjoyed sports of all kinds throughout his life, and was a loyal UVM basketball fan for many years. Jeff was a long time member of the United Church of Hinesburg and valued the many friendships made there. Jeff and Peg enjoyed many wonderful times and lifelong friends during their 70-year marriage.
Jeff was predeceased by his parents and his sister Phyllis Larson of Castleton. He is survived by his wife Peg, his two sons, Jeffrey and Thomas, Thomas’ wife, Susan, and two grandchildren, Carrie Pratt and Emily Farnham-Haskell.
A family burial will be held later this summer at the Shelburne Village Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, Essex Junction.
