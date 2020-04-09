Mary Anne Gucciardi passed away peacefully March 29, at her home in South Burlington after a courageous battle with kidney disease. She was born Dec.14, 1933, in Epping, N.H., the daughter of Herbert and Lena Zangari.
Mary Anne graduated from Haverhill High School with high honors in the Class of 1951. While attending Haverhill High she was head majorette.
Upon graduation she ventured to San Francisco, Calif. and worked for several years for the U.S. Department of Transportation at Treasure Island and Hunters Point, both naval stations. While working for the US DOT in 1954, she was named “Navy Sweetheart.”
She returned to Haverhill and went to work at the Portsmouth N.H. Naval Shipyard. She was also crowned “Miss Italy” for the Haverhill Lodge of “The Sons of Italy.”
Mary Anne was involved in many activities. She was appointed to the Vermont Department of Labor Employment Security Board and served for 30 years, retiring in February 2019. She received the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Vermont in May 1995 for her outstanding support of UVM Athletics. She was also honored when the fitness center at UVM was named The Richard and Mary Anne Gucciardi Fitness Center.
Mary Anne was the first woman president of UVM Catamount Club and was named to the board of directors at UVM for the following teams: men’s hockey, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s soccer. In addition, she received many awards in her community service work including Theresa Brumgardt Award for Excellence to Recreation, UVM Athletic Award, Distinguished Layman’s Award from Orchard School and South Burlington High School to name a few.
Mary Anne was a volunteer for the Red Cross for 12-plus years. She participated in fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House, Make a Wish, Howard Center, UVM Athletic Scholarships and Kevin Roberson Dinner for Scholars. She was also a member and chairperson of the South Burlington Recreation program for 25 years.
Mary Anne was predeceased by her husband Richard. She is survived by her children and their families, Donna and Darrin Hall, Cheryl King, Rick Gucciardi, Robert and Kimberely Gucciardi, grandchildren Christopher, Kerri and Casey King, Addy and Aaron Gucciardi and great grandson Weston King. She is also survived by her sisters Betty Burns, Dolores Pascione, Lorraine Bilodeau, Patricia O’Connell, Carole Zangari, Cynthia Zangari and brothers Ronnie Zangari, Michael Zangari and his wife Paula. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary Anne was predeceased by her three beautiful granddaughters Katie, Nicole and Diana Gucciardi, her parents, Herbert and Lena Zangari, sisters, Kathleen Noyes, Connie David and brother Herbert Zangari, Jr. She was also predeceased by Stephen and Rose Gucciardi, Emelia Candelori, Tony and Barbara Gucciardi.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dennis Beatty for exceptional care, the staff at the Dialysis Clinic on Joy Drive and the staff at Stephen and Burns who treated her like a queen – especially Stephen Rainville.
We would also like to thank some special friends for their many visits that helped cheer up Mary Anne throughout the years: Mike Gilligan and puppy Babe, Dr. Buzz and Donna Land, Marty Derda, Klee Thom and Cassidy Derda, George Gifford, Marcia DeRosia, Robin Fischer and the many more friends that called her regularly. We’d also like to thank the staff at the UVM Athletic Department, the coaches and players of the UVM Men’s Basketball, UVM Women’s Basketball and UVM Men’s Hockey teams for being her biggest fans.
Due to Covid19, there will be a private funeral service for immediate family only. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts directed to UVM Athletics c/o UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, Vt. 05401 or online at uvmfoundation.org or to Christ the King School c/o Jon Hughes, 136 Locust St., Burlington, Vt. 05401.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home. To send online condolences to her family, visit readyfuneral.com.