Mark Lynwood Emmons, 61, of Morrisville, died from a medical event at his worksite on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
He was born Sept. 21, 1960, in Burlington, the son of Leon and the late Kay (Benway) Emmons. He graduated from South Burlington High School in 1978.
He was an avid skier and fisherman, enjoyed the races at Saratoga, loved kayaking and playing golf, and visiting with his family and friends. He worked as a carpenter, professional housepainter, cook and antique picker. He refinished over one thousand antique trunks.
He followed all Boston teams — Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins.
He is survived by his father, Leon Emmons II and his wife, Linda of Shelburne; two brothers, Jeffrey and partner, Cheryl Trombley of Morrisville, and Kevin and his wife, Brenda Lee Emmons of Connecticut; nephew, Jeremy Emmons and his wife, Emily and their children, Gunnar and Freya of Connecticut; cousin, Suzanne Sanborn and her father, David of Morrisville; special friend, Alexis Beattie and her daughter, Shawna of Morrisville; and best friend, Stephen Gustafsen of North Carolina.
He was predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Blanche Emmons; mother, Kay Stensrud and her husband, Gordon; and aunt Sonnie (Emmons) Sanborn.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the United Community Church of Morrisville in the dining room at 3 p.m.
