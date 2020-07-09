Louis John Pioli, of South Burlington, died June 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughter, grandson and granddaughter-in-law.
He was 100 years old.
He was born January 4, 1920, in Seneca Falls, New York, to Adelmo and Olga (Lotti) Pioli. He attended St. Patrick’s School and graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1938. He was a Mynderse “three-letter-man” (football, basketball and baseball), excelling in football and integral to the success of the history-making undefeated, untied and un-scored-upon 1938 football team where he won accolades as a versatile left end.
Lou was a hard worker all his life. As a young boy, he worked in his mother’s confection store roasting peanuts. After losing his father when he was 14, Lou worked through high school to help support his family. He often held three jobs at a time, working in the A&P’s meat department, selling shoes at Endicott Johnson and as an usher at the former Strand Theater.
After graduating from high school, Lou worked the night shift at Seneca Falls Machine Shop to earn enough money to attend college. He attended Niagara University on a pre-dental tract under the ROTC program until the U.S. Army called him to duty during World War II.
Lou proudly served his country for 42 months as a glider trooper in the 13th Airborne Division in the European Theater of Operations. He was accepted into Officer Candidate School for field artillery but decided against the placement in Oklahoma.
Before being deployed, Lou married the love of his life, Martha Ann Errico, on April 11, 1942. They shared 68 beautiful years of marriage, in love every day, until she predeceased him April 29, 2010.
After the war, Lou was first employed at Sampson Naval Base until he followed in his late father’s footsteps as a Prudential Insurance agent until retirement. He also worked for many years at Ceo & Rutz Shoe Store in Seneca Falls.
Always civic-minded, Lou served as a village trustee for nine years, and as councilman for eight years. As Village Trustee for Seneca Falls he took great pride especially in working with Judy Hart from the U.S. Parks and Recreation Department, and was instrumental in bringing the Women’s Hall of Fame and convention park to Seneca Falls, and a new firehouse and public works building.
A lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion, Lou was a member of the SMS (Italian Club) for more than 50 years, where he was also the drum major.
Following his retirement, Lou and Martha moved to Johnstown, New York. There, Lou became active on the service committee at St. Patrick’s Church, volunteered for the food pantry, joined the Johnstown City Republican Committee and Lions Club, sat on the zoning board of appeals, and worked as an election inspector – and playing bridge at the Johnstown Senior Center.
After the death of his wife, and later his daughter Donna in 2013, Lou moved in with his other daughter Lou Ann to South Burlington.
There, he made many new friends both where he lived and through a local senior center.
In May of 2019, Lou was awarded an associate degree from Niagara University in a ceremony at St. Michael’s College that drew national attention. He was “adopted” as an honorary member of the NU Class of ’68.
Lou was a die-hard New York Yankees fan, finally making it to Yankee Stadium for the first time in his 80s. Most recently, Lou enjoyed playing cards and Wii bowling.
Lou was always very social. He loved people, and all who met him were drawn to and inspired by him. A gentle man in every sense of the word, he was kind, witty and wise.
Though he suffered many losses, both personal and health-wise, he never became bitter, and was grateful for every day. His greatest love throughout his life has always been his wife and family.
Lou is survived by his daughter and caregiver Lou Ann Pioli with whom he has resided for the past 16 years, his grandson and legacy Kevin Pioli-Hunt and wife Carah (Lou’s “Little One”), granddaughter Dr. Kirstin (”Kirstie”) Sparrow and her wife Colleen, granddaughter Melissa Capone, great grandchildren Kayla Thompson (Steven Catalano), and Caden (CJ) Sparrow, and great-great grandchildren Elouise and Alba Catalano.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mark and Joanna Errico, his special long-term caregiver Paula VanEtten and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many dear neighbors and friends.
Besides his wife and his parents, Lou was predeceased by his daughter Donna (Pioli) Capone, his sisters Etta Pietrocarlo and Victoria Beatini, sister-in-law Rose Errico, and brothers-in-law Joseph Pietrocarlo, Ollie Beatini and Joseph Errico.
A Mass of Christian burial was said July 3 at the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel, St. Michael’s College.
Burial will take place at St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls, New York.
The family wishes to thank the VA Home Based Primary Care team, Bayada Hospice, Transition II, Armistead staff and caregivers, and VA nurse case manager Margaret Briand for their outstanding care and support of Lou during the past few years and most recently.
Visit readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lou’s memory be sent to Niagara University, P.O. Box 2008, Niagara University, N.Y. 14109 or Vermont Department of Libraries, ABLE Library, 60 Washington St., Suite 2, Barre, VT, 05641-4209.
