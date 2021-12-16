Linda J. Henzel, 71, of Montpelier, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
She was born Sept. 23, 1950, in Ridley Park, Pa., to John and Leah Henzel of Philadelphia. Linda graduated Lower Merion High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in natural resources planning from the University of Vermont. She moved to Stowe in 1981 to work in the family business at Miguel’s Stowe Away. She had career interests in dance performance and teaching, wildlife and watersheds preservation, and emergency planning and training.
Her performing career included opera ballet with the Philadelphia Grand Opera Company, as member of the American Guild of Musical Artists. She performed with other dance and theater groups in Philadelphia and Vermont. She taught ballet and jazz in Stowe and the Vermont Conservatory of the Arts in Montpelier.
Linda choreographed for Lamoille County Players in Hyde Park and Lyric Theatre in Burlington, including “West Side Story,” and was the fiddler in Lyric’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” She enjoyed singing in her dad’s church choirs.
Linda sang at Stowe Community Church for many years when her brother, John, was music director.
She worked with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife promoting the nongame wildlife fund on Vermont tax returns and conservation license plates. Later, working with foresters and biologists in the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, she advanced public outreach and planning efforts for state forests, parks and wildlife management.
As coordinator with Lewis Creek Association for 10 years, she worked with Addison and Chittenden County teachers, students and volunteers in assessing water quality. She helped establish the Addison County River Watch Collaborative. She enjoyed training students in the Governor’s Institute for Science and Technology and the Huntington Conservation Commission in water quality monitoring.
As contractor, she assessed the Winooski River basin’s agricultural resources and assisted the Montpelier Conservation Commission with municipal forest resources plans. She served as advisor, board member and volunteer with organizations in the Capitol City, her home for 20-plus years, including Friends of the Winooski River, Lost Nation Theater, North Branch Nature Center and Central Vermont Medical Reserve Corps.
She is survived by brothers, Thomas R. Henzel of Philadelphia, and John Michael Henzel of Shelburne; stepdaughter and husband, Emma and Micah Tompkins of Kettering, Ohio; an aunt, uncle, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Leah, in 2016, and her father, John, in 2020.
Funeral arrangements were handled by McCausland-Garrity-Marchesani Funeral Home & Crematory in Glenolden, Pa. Her remains will be interred in the family garden at Glenwood in Broomall, Pa.
Please consider a donation in her memory to her favorite Montpelier organizations: North Branch Nature Center, Lost Nation Theater or Friends of the Winooski River; Vermont’s Nongame Wildlife Fund; or to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
A remembrance event will be planned for Montpelier in spring 2022.
