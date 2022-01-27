Lenny Roberge of South Burlington died on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021, joining his wife, family and several thousands of friends who had gone on before him. At the time of his death, he was 107 and a half, Vermont’s oldest World War II veteran.
Lenny was so proud of that honor.
Lenny was born at home in 1914 to Arthur and Hortense Roberge, the oldest of three children. At the age of 6, he lost his father suddenly due to illness. Until his mother could gather the family again, Lenny was placed in a convent in Winooski, his brother at the former St Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, and his sister with relatives. His mother remarried two and a half years later, and the family was reunited and grew to include stepsisters and stepbrothers and soon, a new sister.
Lenny graduated from Rutland High School and went to work for Central Vermont Public Service Corporation. He enjoyed 37 years with the power company as a well-known and respected sales supervisor. When CVPS eliminated the appliance sector, he joined two of his co-workers to establish a new business, Diamond Electric, where he enjoyed continued sales success until he retired in 1978.
Lenny answered his country’s call to duty when he joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and was honorably discharged in December 1945 with the rank of Yeoman 1st Class. At the time the atom bomb was dropped, he was in San Francisco awaiting deployment to the Pacific Theatre. This no doubt changed the trajectory of his life.
In 1943, Lenny married his sweetheart, Agnes. They enjoyed 64 and a half beautiful years together until her death in 2007. They raised their family in Brattleboro. In 1992 Lenny and Agnes started a new chapter when they moved to Williston. They enjoyed 17 years there, making so many friends. He began a faithful exercise routine that he continued until the time of his death, reminding his family to “use it or lose it.”
In 2009, at 94, he moved to Pillsbury Senior Living, now Harbor Village Senior Communities. He accepted that this was a more secure living situation for him and proceeded to become a friend to his new neighbors. He often drove to the drugstore or grocery for those who no longer drove themselves.
When he saw the reason to give up his keys, he adjusted by using the community’s shuttle service and enjoyed seeing his friends at Hannaford.
Dad decided to honor his wife and continued her love of making pies. He honed his culinary craft and regularly provided his neighbors and friends with a slice of pie, most notably his famous apple pie. He became known as “The Pie Man of Harbor Village.” Daily exercise was a must as was attending the concerts and sing-a-longs at his residence. At this time, he began writing his memoirs, “Memories of a Life Well Lived,” completing this family treasure in 2013. He loved knowing that so many people had read his story.
Lenny was very special to so many people. Agnes waited seven years to marry Lenny as he wanted to make sure his mother was settled and happy.
Lenny was a member of Knights of Columbus (4th degree knight), a lifetime member of the American Legion, Elks, Busy Bees and chamber of commerce. What attracted Lenny to these organizations was their mission of service to others, which was a lifelong trait for this well-loved man. He also provided transportation to church for children who resided at the Austine School for the Deaf, often treating them to ice cream after Mass.
Blessed with a beautiful tenor singing voice, Lenny sang for many years with St Michael’s Choir in Brattleboro. His voice brought comfort to families when he sang at funerals and joy to couples on the occasion of their wedding. Singing in barbershop quartets and local and regional choral groups was such fun for him. Family members accompanied him when he sang at nursing centers and assistant living facilities and it was easy to see the joy he had sharing music.
He was part of the greatest generation. He approached life’s challenges head on, with no whining, with determination to solve problems and embrace the opportunity to learn and teach. A newly married young man, he taught himself how to care for a three-family home. As he needed to turn the page to new chapters in his life, he continued to find happiness and always, the joy in being a good friend.
Lenny realized the value of humor. He often said, “It is better to laugh than to cry.” His friends and family could always count on a new joke, and he laughed along with his audience, which always made those around him laugh even more.
He is survived by his children, Joan (Stephen) Sullivan of Foxfield, Colo., Lucille (Normand) Nadeau of South Burlington, and Edward (Jan) Roberge of Ft. Worth, Texas; his “fourth daughter” and dearest family friend, Jamie Richer of Williston. He was adored by his granddaughters Lauren (Texas), Kathryn (Aaron) (Colorado) and Elizabeth (Colorado); great grandchildren, Rowley, Cullen, Wyatt, Dayleigh and Hayden; and Sue Clark (Thomas), a special cousin who remained close to Lenny for so many years.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Maurice (Georgette); sisters, Florence (Francis) Courcelle and Connie (Charles) Beaudette Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.
Thank you to the loving staff of Harbor Village Senior Community who all helped Lenny live his best life; to Dr Adrianne Trout, nurse Denise and staff at Thomas Chittenden Health Center for always being there when needed; to the health care community heroes at University of Vermont Medical Center emergency department; to South Burlington Fire and Rescue; and finally the loving staff at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare and Dr. Zail Berry, who provided three days of love and exceptional care as he prepared to start his final journey.
We will always love and appreciate you for your kindness and support. To all of Lenny’s dear friends near and far, you brought him so much joy and we are forever in your debt.
Lenny modeled to his family how to live well, with a strong faith in God always directing the path, to love totally and to finish well. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Rest in peace, Dad. We will love you forever and always and to the moon and back. “Here we go!”
Donations would be appreciated to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516, or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Services are planned for the spring and at the convenience of the family.
Assisting the family is Ready Funeral Home, online at readyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.