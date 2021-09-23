Laura Gertrude Fuller of Burlington, formerly South Burlington, passed away on August 22nd, 2021 at the age of 102.
Laura was born Laura Fenn on April 11,1919 to Grace Foster Fenn and Fred Seymour Fenn in Bellows Falls, Vermont. An Aries, Laura was as friendly as she was fiery, with a fierce protective nature. She loved food and family; if she loved you, she fed you and her friends were often family. She was complicated and kind with a laugh that could be heard from several feet away. Laura looked out for and loved people in a way that surrounds. She quite literally warmed up any room.
After attending schools near Bellows Falls, Vermont, Laura and sister Sylvia commuted to Brattleboro High School. After graduating in 1936 Laura continued her education, graduating from Middlebury College in 1940. Laura taught English, History and a host of other subjects throughout her life. She was dynamic and bright in a way that challenged, drew in and held people.
Laura's gentleness and ability to process fine details made her a wonderful cook and exceptional baker. She loved language, she loved reading and she loved listening to people's stories.
Laura married John Hazeltine Fuller in August, 1944 and gave birth to daughter Janet Elizabeth in October 1946. The family moved to the Burlington area in 1952, and soon afterward had their house built at 26 Brewer Parkway in South Burlington. This house held quiet and loud sounds of Janet's childhood and the childhoods of Laura's grandchildren, Scott and namesake Melanie Laura. It smelled like Daffodil cake, roasted marshmallows, chicken pie and Laura's morning coffee. The backyard held John's woodworking projects and Laura's raspberry patch.
It is said that when an elder dies a library burns to the ground, but Laura's depth of understanding, her creative intelligence and her ability to fill up a room, will burn on. A light that bright doesn't know how to burn out.
Laura is predeceased by husband John Fuller, sister Sylvia M Nichols, beloved chosen family Kevin Boudreau and friend Anne Spaulding.
Laura's ability to connect with and accept the whole of people, her love of the written word and her dynamic intellect collectively live on in daughter Janet Brown, granddaughter Melanie Laura Brown, grandson Scott Brown and fiancee Rachel Stanton, great granddaughter Emily Sarah Brown, dearest chosen family David Heleba and long time friends: Sarah Dopp, Dottie Savage, Melanie Hook and Connie Nutter.
The family hopes her legacy will encourage others to embrace people wholly and strive to love unconditionally with the light and strength of an entire room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.