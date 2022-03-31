Karen Lee Plante, 49, of South Burlington, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. She was born on Sept. 26, 1972, in Burlington, to Ronald R. Plante and Dawn C. Plante.
She graduated from Burlington High School in 1990.
Karen prided herself in giving exceptional customer service through her employment at the Cheese Outlet on Pine Street, Champlain Deli on Church Street, and as a receptionist at the University of Vermont Medical Center Birthing Center.
She had several hobbies and interests, including listening to and cataloging music, watching movies, completing challenging jigsaw puzzles, collecting coins and playing cards. While Karen bravely lived with many health issues during her childhood and adult life, she will be remembered fondly for her infectious smile, ability to build immediate connections with others, and unwavering support of family and friends.
Karen is survived by her parents, Ron and Dawn Plante; sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn Plante Anastassopoulos and Andreas Anastassopoulos; aunts, Delia Clark, Diann Clark and spouse Jackie Boucher, and Lynne Furneaux Clark; niece and nephews, Nicole, Nikolas and Alexander Anastassopoulos; 10 cousins; special friend, Mike Devino; and cat, Pumpkin.
She was predeceased by her uncles, Capt. David Clark, USN, and Ernest Plante; three cousins; and her dog, Julius.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, 38 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington. A family graveside service will be held later this spring at Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown Corners.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Feeding Chittenden, or Vermont Foodbank.
Arrangements are in the care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, Essex Junction.
