Julie Louise (Baeszler) Boera, 92, of Allen Harbor, South Burlington, passed on peacefully at the UVM Medical Center on December 20, following recent surgery.
Born in Staten Island, NY, on Sept. 22, 1928 to Joseph D. and Marion (Smith) Baeszler, Julie received a bachelor’s degree in education from Notre Dame College and a master’s degree from Hunter College – both in New York – and briefly taught deaf and hard-of-hearing children in a NYC public school. She loved and excelled at basketball and roller skating during her high school and college years while maintaining a high academic standard.
In 1952 she married A. Richard Boera (who survives her), a WWII naval officer, and later, college administrator. They raised six children before moving to Vermont in 1970 when husband Dick accepted a post as Dean of Business Affairs (CFO) at Lyndon State College. They added another child to the clan the following year, the only native Vermonter in the family. They spent many happy years in Lyndonville, moving to Essex in 2010 to be closer to some of the children and their families.
After retirement, they traveled together through Europe, South America and all 50 States – Dick venturing further afield to 83 countries and all seven continents. Married 68+ years, they have four children and spouses living in the Greater Burlington area – Patricia; Christine, Lt Col USAF-ret., (Jonathan Kingston); Susan (Dave Sobczak); and David (Amy) – Peter (Kiva) in the Northeast Kingdom’s town of Wheelock; plus Michael, Maj Gen USAF-ret., (Carrie), of St. George, Utah; and Donna, Col USAF-ret., (Shannon O’Harren), in Northern Virginia. With their 12 grandchildren, their great-grandchild roster now numbers six at last count.
Julie served as a charter member and secretary of the Lyndon Historical Society and president of the Lyndon Women’s Club. Plagued by many debilitating medical ailments in recent years, Julie still always enjoyed watching and hearing about various professional, athletic, theatrical, civic, military and educational accomplishments of the grandchildren and was their biggest fan. She also loved socializing with friends and neighbors, card games, lunch and shopping outings, road trips for deer-sightings, visits to beloved Highgate Springs (where the family vacationed every summer from an early age), favorite soap operas, reading romance novels, watching golf on TV, and attending Lyric and Very Merry Theatre performances.
She always remembered birthdays and anniversaries (stocking up on $2 bills to enclose with cards to the “young’uns”), and corresponded with her network of many friends close by or spread around the country. She was a legendary writer of thank-you notes and a living embodiment of the philosophy of share-care-love.
Following a stroke about five years ago, it crushed her spirit when she was obliged to surrender her driver’s license, but she was delighted that her widely recognized VMONTER license plate could remain in the family.
Julie was predeceased by her siblings Joseph D. (“Joe”) Baeszler, Jr., William J. (“Tony”) Baeszler, and Mary Elizabeth (“Molly”) Tobin. A beloved niece, Janie Baeszler, was a victim of the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11.
A devout Catholic, her faith sustained her in response to her painful health trials and challenges. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory will be welcomed by St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St. Anne’s Rd, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463, Julie’s favorite charity (along with St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Boys Town). St. Anne’s Shrine is a peaceful, spiritual, and historical attraction in Vermont’s scenic Champlain Islands.
Due to the current pandemic, no funeral services or visitations will be held. Arrangements are being made by the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. A private memorial mass will be held at the Shrine at a later date, as will interment of her ashes at the Moravian Cemetery on Staten Island.
