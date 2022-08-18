John William Beatty III

John William “Jack” Beatty III, 95, of South Burlington and a lifetime resident of the Burlington area, died on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, peacefully in his beloved home surrounded by family, which was his last wish.
Jack was born at home, 42 North Street in Burlington, on Sept. 21, 1926, the first son of John William Jr. and Lila Tromblee Beatty.
He attended Cathedral Grade School and Cathedral High School, graduating in 1943. He began his studies at St. Michael’s College, then the following year joined the U.S. Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
After his discharge, he resumed his education, graduating with a degree in business administration in 1948.
Jack and Teresa Williams were married in the old Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sept. 1, 1948, by Monsignor Patrick Brennan, who had married his parents 27 years earlier.
Music for their wedding was provided by the entire Cathedral Senior Choir under the direction of Dr. Joseph F. Lechnyr accompanied on the organ by Mrs. James Holcomb. This was the last performance by Mrs. Holcomb at the cathedral before she and her husband moved to Arizona.
His working career began as an accountant with National Biscuit Company Bread Bakery, then with Fairchild Industries, McGraw Edison Division, in Burlington as a laboratory technician and head of the motor repair department.
When the firm moved to Missouri, Jack elected to stay in the area and was employed by General Electric as an engineering electro-mechanical/electronic technician until he began his career with IBM in 1965. His entire career with IBM was in the purchasing department, and he retired in 1991 as procurement contracts administrator.
Following his retirement, Jack and Teresa traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada by minivan. When he was not traveling, he was associated with his son George at the G.B Mechanical Truck Center in Williston.
During his lifetime, Jack participated in many activities. In his early year he trained for a musical career under the tutelage of Dr. Lechnyr in the choirs of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, which traveled extensively throughout Vermont, Montreal and Boston while he was a member. Choirs were his first music love. When Jack and his family moved to South Burlington in 1954, he joined the choir at St. John Vianney Church under the direction of Val Carter. Shortly after, he formed a boys’ and men’s choir, taking over the directorship of both groups in 1956. After the Vatican Council, a mixed voice adult choir formed. The choirs participated in several area ecumenical and Catholic Concerts during his leadership.
In later years, he served as cantor and leader of song at St. John Vianney.
Jack will be remembered by many area residents as the leader of song for the annual Memorial Day Mass at Resurrection Park, which he participated in since its beginning. He also sang with Dr. William Tortolano in Vermont Gregorian Chant Schola, which traveled extensively in Vermont and Canada. He studied the trombone and played in the Cathedral High School band, orchestra and glee clubs.
While attending St. Michael’s, he was the student director of the college band, and was privileged to conduct the band during his own graduation ceremony in 1948. Jack was an original member of the Chittenden County 4H band, which traveled extensively around Vermont and the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Mass. He joined the Burlington Military Band in 1942 as a trombonist and was the band’s manager and its first announcer at its weekly concerts in Battery Park.
Jack was the general chairman for the dedication ceremony of the Joseph Lechnyr Band Shell in Battery Park. He and his wife Teresa enjoyed playing in the band until 1984, when they both retired after a combined membership of over 80 years.
Jack was active in St. John Vianney Parish Council, chairman of the Deanery Parish Council, and served on the Diocesan budget committee and several other committees under Bishop Marshall. He was also very active in the Burlington Knights of Columbus, holding several offices, and chaired and served in committees for several charity fundraising activities during his membership.
During his employment at General Electric and earlier years at IBM, Jack was active in the credit unions. He held several offices on the board of directors of the IBM Credit Union (now NEFCU) in its early years. He was also active in district and state league credit union committees, notably on the Vermont Credit Union League annual meeting committee for several years.
Jack’s devoted wife of 52 years, Teresa Williams Beatty, died in March 2005. He later married Jean Giddings Harvie of Pittsford in September 2006. Jean and Jack settled down in his home in South Burlington and enjoyed life together, attending plays and music events.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; six daughters and two sons and their spouses: Martha Beatty and Richard Bessette of Burlington, Mary Pigeon of South Burlington, Joan (Keith) Coonrod of Milton, N.Y., Jack IV (Rebecca) Beatty of Bristol, Teresa McGuire of Essex Junction, Patricia Gilbert of Richmond, George (Sherry) Beatty of Williston, and Susan Baldwin of Incline Village, Nev.; his son-law, David Cousino; his sister-in-law, Jean (Jacques) Trahan of Burlington; Jean’s three children, Lethea (Roy) Rollard, Linda (William) Drummond of Pittsford, and Mark (Sanita) Harvie of Williston; 37 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Teresa in 2005; his father, John W. Beatty Jr. in 1956; his mother, Lila Tromblee Beatty in 1989; his brother, Charles in 1984; his son-in-law, Kenneth “Bucky” Pigeon in 2013; his daughter, Ruth Beatty Cousino in 2016; and his son-in-law, Jim Baldwin in 2016.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington on Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Priest Benefit Fund, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington VT 05403.
To send online condolences to his family please visit readyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.