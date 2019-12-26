John B. Herrick, beloved husband, father and teacher, passed away Dec. 13, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s and cancer, during which he was lovingly cared for at home by his wife, Beverly, and the wonderful staff of Bayada Hospice.
John was born in Morrisville on July 28, 1933, to Irene (Trayhan) and Hugh Roscoe Herrick, Sr. He graduated from People’s Academy in 1951 and went on to get his teaching degree from Johnson State Teacher’s College. His first teaching job was in Montpelier.
At the end of the school year he enlisted in the Army National Guard and began teaching in Woodstock, where he met the love of his life, Beverly Smith. He received a medical discharge in June of 1958 and married Beverly July 19, 1958. Shortly after, they moved to Connecticut and John taught English there for one year.
After their first child, Laurinda (Hulce) was born, the family moved back to Vermont where they had their second child, Christian. It was here that John began his 33-year teaching career at Edmunds Junior High School in Burlington. “Mr. Herrick” taught language arts and also served as head of the department. He had a love of grammar and writing and was a respected and loved teacher and an active member of the BEA for a number of years.
John spent several summers on Lake Champlain working as a law enforcement officer with the marine division of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. They lived in Williston and South Burlington for a number of years before moving to Burlington in 1970 where they stayed until 2014 when John and Bev moved to their new home in Shelburne.
After “retiring,” John worked for George Little Press for a number of years, a job that enabled him to see much of the State of Vermont and meet and form relationships with people from all walks of life.
John loved spending time with family and friends. In his younger days there were lots of outdoor games and parties, antique car shows, family road trips and hikes. He was a mean pingpong player, and a lifelong cyclist, only giving it up in his late 70s when his body and mind would no longer cooperate. As a father, John had confidence in his children, and supported them in various ways whether that was playing catch for hours with the baseball, discussing politics or supporting their life choices. He had a deep love of living creatures and had many beloved pets over the years. His humor and kindness shone through to the very end and touched all who had the good fortune to spend time with him.
John is survived by his wife, Beverly, of Shelburne; children Laurinda Hulce (Barry) and Christian, both of South Burlington; friend for over 80 years, Leon Emmons of South Burlington; sisters-in-law Margaret Wilson (Smith) of Littleton, N.H. and Lauretta Herrick of Santee, S.C. He leaves behind four grandchildren that he loved very much, Zoe and Colton Hulce of South Burlington and Ethan and Zander Herrick of Burlington. He was predeceased by both his parents as well as his brother Hugh “Rocky” Herrick.
The family would like to thank Bayada Hospice for making it possible to keep John at home during the final months of his life. There will be no services per John’s wishes but there will be an inurnment in the spring of 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington.
Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to the following organizations: Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society and the Humane Society of Chittenden County. To share memories and condolences visit awrfh.com.