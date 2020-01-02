James “Jimmer” R. Menard, 82, left us Wednesday, Dec. 18, after a long period of declining health. Despite his health issues, James always maintained a wonderful sense of humor. He never met anyone he couldn’t share a joke with.
James spent most of his adult life as a driver – first with Vermont Transit for more than 20 years and most recently for Hertz as a long-distance driver. He felt like something was missing if he did not have a steering wheel in his hands. He and his wife Shirley lived on Iby Street in South Burlington for over 50 years and saw many changes in their beloved neighborhood before recently moving to The Pines.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Thomas Menard, children Cindy Bolton and spouse Joe, Jeff Menard and spouse Maria, Sheila Cross and spouse Ray, granddaughter Erika Cross and partner Will Bassett, grandsons Michael Clow and spouse Katie, Matthew Clow and spouse Gabrielle, and Christopher Clow and partner Jessica Cornell, great grandchildren Levi Clow and Meagan Clow, his sister Rose Locke and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the staff at McClure Miller Respite House for making his last days comfortable. Burial will be in the spring at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McClure Miller Respite House.