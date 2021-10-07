Jacqueline (Dumont) Verchereau, 90, of Essex Junction died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Born on March 16, 1931, to the late Henri and Marie (Arel) Dumont, Jackie grew up in South Burlington and graduated from Cathedral High School. She married Wilfred (Willie) Verchereau on Sept. 29, 1951. Their first home was in South Burlington. From there, they then made their home on Weed Road in Essex where they lived for over 55 years and raised five children.
Jackie was a highly organized and successful manager of her husband Willie’s plaster mason business and kept their home running seamlessly. A consummate entertainer and host, Jackie was known for parties that ranged from inviting groups of friends and family over to cut a rug on a Saturday night, to cocktail hours and dinner parties. She had a special way of making everyone feel comfortable in her home.
Her family always looked forward to annual Christmas Eve parties and summer cookouts. Jackie was an excellent gardener and cook who always managed to add that dash of magic to any dish she created. Her family adored her mashed potatoes, holiday hors d’oeuvres, epic soups and stews, and a mean shepherd’s pie. Meals always tasted better when Nana made them. Jackie never met a sweet treat she didn’t like and often enjoyed tasty morsels while surrounding herself with the tunes of her favorite country singers, especially Vince Gill.
She is survived by five children, Sandra and John Hoyt of South Burlington, Kim and Joe Lane Jr. of South Burlington, Lee and Cathy Verchereau of Cresson, Pa., Lynn Wilson of Winooski, and Rana Verchereau of South Burlington.
Willie and Jackie were blessed with 10 grandchildren, Derek Hoyt, Erica Tetreault, Stefanie Lane, Bill Lane, Hollie Greene, Andrea Hulsey, Jason Wilson, Leanne Verchereau, Rachel Verchereau and Kyle Kirby; and two great grandchildren, Liam and Mason Greene.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Wilfred Verchereau, in 2012; sisters, Pauline Verchereau and Janet Newton; and brothers Clarence, Leo Sr., Robert and Donald Dumont. Nous t’aimons, Maman, à bientôt.
A mass of Christian burial to celebrate Jackie’s life will be at St. John Vianney in South Burlington at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction VT 05452.
Online condolences for the family can be placed corbinandpalmer.com.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.
