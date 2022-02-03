Jacqueline Ann Brown

Jacqueline “Jackie” Anne (Drew) Brown, 89, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Jackie was born in Newport on Oct. 23, 1932, to Floyd and Marjorie (Cole) Drew. She was a 1950 graduate of Glens Falls High School in Glens Falls, N.Y.
Jackie enjoyed sewing, knitting and baking, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Berkley Street home in South Burlington for the past 58 years was a place where the family gathered, and everyone was always greeted with a smile, a hug and a full jar of cookies.
Left to cherish the memory of Jackie are her sister, Jean Drew (Vern) Hoppman of Fond du Lac, Wis.; her children, David (Louise) Brown of Grand Island, Fla., Timothy (Cindia) Brown of Bennington, and Wendy Brown (Greg) Munsell of Hinesburg; her grandchildren, Stephanie Brown (Sam) Claro, Travis (Briana) Brown, Aaron (Kush) Brown, Cassie Munsell (Cameron) Coltharp, Tony (Christie) Munsell, Melissa (Luis) Sanchez, Matthew (Preethi) Brown, Jaimee Brown and Logan and Hannah Brown.
Jackie also leaves her 19 great-grandchildren, whom she cherished: Kira Dooley, Delia Savio Coltharp, Dylan Coltharp; Reed and Anna Claro; Neill Bullis and Ada Munsell; Mia and Reya Brown; Ryleigh Wilson, Raelynn and Reign Niester and Lincoln Wright; Noah, Noel, Jael and Mila Sanchez; and Jacqueline Ward Brown and Aidan Brown.
Jackie was predeceased by both of her parents; son, Gary Thomas Brown; sisters, Judy Drew and Joan Drew (Louis) Toulis; and her former husband, Donald C. Brown.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their kindness and loving care in Jackie’s final days.
There will be no formal services held. A memorial in Jackie’s honor will be held in the late spring.
