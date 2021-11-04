It is with great sadness that we share the death of Emily Jean Ehler of Essex Junction on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Emily packed up her RV and headed out on the road for her journey to heaven.
Emily was the quintessential mother, wife, grandmother — “Mommy Em” — great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was the rock of her family, always weathering the storms of her life and her family’s collective lives with grace and kindness.
She taught her family how to move forward through challenges and to give to others unselfishly. With strength and determination, she and her husband, Alden “Duke” Ehler, built the family business, Ehler’s RV in Essex. The family business was just that — a place where many customers became family. Emily and Alden traveled extensively with their RV friends, caravanning throughout the U.S., and they also had the opportunity to travel to Japan and Germany — with 11 Ehler family members in tow.
Emily was born in Shelbyville, Tenn., on Feb. 16, 1932. She met her future husband, Duke Ehler, while he was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. They moved to Vermont under “Operation Coldspot” and never left.
They raised their family in the First Congregational Church in Essex Junction. Emily volunteered for the church food pantry, Meals on Wheels, Shriner ladies’ group and Eastern Star, and held offices in the Family Motor Coach Association and Winnebago International Club.
When Emily and Duke weren’t traveling you could find them with family and friends. They loved their camp in Georgia, lovingly called Ehlerville Lakeside.
It was there that family gathered and created beautiful memories together on the shores of Lake Champlain. Over the years she could also be found at her grandkids’ sports and other school events, cheering them on with pride. She was a lady who was happiest when she was busy and with friends, family and pets.
Emily leaves her husband of 69 years, Alden “Duke” Ehler of Essex; daughters, Linda Kilpatrick of Tennessee, Debbie Ehler Holland of Essex, and Donna (Steve) Ehler-Vock of South Burlington; son-in-law, Dan Holland; and daughter-in-law, Karen Ehler.
She was a loving grandmother to Iris (Ben) Rieben, Danny Kilpatrick, Jennifer and Meghan Holland, Tyler (Megan) Vock, Kayleigh and Kyle Ehler-Vock and Jackson Ehler. She was blessed with great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Pearson and Spencer Rieben, Trace and Kinsley Kilpatrick and baby Otis Vock. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Janie Bartlette; and a niece and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Ehler; her brother, Roy Bartlette; son-in-law, Dan Kilpatrick Sr.; and her grandchildren, Matthew and Maria Ehler-Vock and Charles Alden Ehler.
The family would like to thank all those involved in their mother’s care: doctors, nurses, family and friends, Mansfield Place staff and University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1 Church St, Essex Junction. Emily’s celebration of life will be held Friday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church.
A private burial will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Resurrection Park.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution in Emily’s memory to the First Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Essex Junction VT 05452. Please note Heavenly Food Pantry/Emily Ehler on the memo line or contribute online at fccej.org. Contributions would also be welcome to the Ehler family and friends’ team with American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life or a charity of your choice.
The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
