Dorothy Marie Tripler

Dorothy (Dottie) Marie Tripler, a longtime resident of South Burlington, died at The Arbors in Shelburne on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the age of 103.
Dorothy was born in Pinconning, Mich., on Sept. 1, 1919, to parents Cecil Wright and Emil LaDuke. She was predeceased by four siblings, Bernard, Gerald, Lila and Elaine, of Lansing, Mich.
Dorothy married James Tripler, a pharmacist, in 1938. He predeceased her in 1965.
She leaves her son, Gerald of South Burlington; daughter, Rosalie Frances Zucker of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Neil (Garima) Zucker and Jamie (Brian) Pedersen; and great-grandchildren Manasi, Raunak and Connor.
She was a very experienced hairstylist for over 70 years, attaining her first cosmetology license in New York City at Zotos. She had licenses in three states, New York, Michigan, and Vermont.
Since moving to the Burlington area in 1970, she worked in several beauty boutiques specializing in permanent waves, color, haircuts and modern nail care. Customers loved her work and always returned. She retired in December 1999.
Dorothy was an excellent cook like her daughter, mother and sisters, preparing her great Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with all the fixings at home and at annual family reunions in Michigan. She always enjoyed cooking at home and made delicious stews and pot roasts. Her specialty in the summer while grilling was making delicious potato salads and Jell-O desserts with whipped cream.
She had several hobbies, including sewing, knitting Afghans and ski hats (for her son who loved winter sports), reading her favorite magazines, and watching cooking shows on TV and her favorite memorable movie “Driving Miss Daisy.”
Dorothy always had a smile on her face. She sacrificed everything for her family and will be dearly missed by them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.