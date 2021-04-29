Doris Theresa Gaulin (Lussier), 83, died peacefully, the result of a stroke, on April 21, 2021. She was at home and surrounded by family.
Doris was born in Burlington on Sept. 19, 1937, to Alfred and Florence (Bourdeau) Lussier.
She was a very caring and giving person who volunteered her time to hospice and as a Stephen Minister to the elderly in Englewood, Fla.
She also provided funeral luncheons for the families of deceased members at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington.
Doris owned a successful floral and Christmas shop, and loved being involved with decorating for weddings and her Christmas customers.
Her favorite time of the year was when she could interact and spend time with all her Christmas customers of 40 years.
For many years, she also drove school bus for the South Burlington School District, her most favorite being her high school students.
Doris is survived by her husband Robert Gaulin; her son Rick Gaulin, her daughter Brenda Gaulin; grandchildren, Riley and Katie Gaulin, and Camden and Colby Bushey. She was predeceased by her son Randy Gaulin in 2017.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct. South Burlington, VT 05403.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit readyfuneral.com.
