Donald Merwin Crofut died Tuesday, April 6, after a full life of gifting us with his gentle kindness and giving heart.
Don was the first son born to Charles Merwin and Florence Grace (Martin) Crofut on January 26, 1931, in Ossining, N.Y.
His early childhood was spent near Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. playing with his cousin Charlie, and in a few years his younger brother, Walter.
In 1940 his family moved to Arlington. Don and his father had the distinction of being the first father and son to both graduate from Arlington High School. He left home to attend the University of Vermont in Burlington — not knowing he would spend the rest of his life there. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa early in his senior year and graduated cum laude with a degree in Industrial Management in 1954.
After graduating from UVM he was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and transferred to the Essex Junction plant in 1957.
He built his career as a senior buyer and system developer. He retired in 1992 after working 38 years at IBM. He spoke often of how he enjoyed his daily lunchtime bridge matches with his chums.
In June of 1962, Don married Nancy Hardy Stone and together they had two children, Mark and Karin. While the family was growing he was active with the Boy Scouts, hockey and little league. He was divorced in 1981.
The home he purchased just after college turned out to be where he spent his entire adult life. Many dear friendships were formed with life-long neighbors in their close-knit community.
Don loved the outdoors, and could often be found canoeing, hiking, camping, bicycling, kayaking or cross-country skiing. He dabbled in photography and lived for a juicy bit of Vermont history. He was skilled at penny pinching, quick punchlines, and well known for his neatly pressed button-down shirts. His claim to fame was that at the age of ten he inspired Norman Rockwell to paint him (the famous painter was drawn to Don as the perfect subject because of his full head of red hair, freckles and of course those ears).
Don was also a devoted member of All Saints Episcopal Church, serving in several important positions including teaching in the Christian Education Program as well as pledge cochairman for over 20 years. He will be remembered most, however, for his quick wit and good-natured ribbing of the clergy.
His interest in genealogy and history led him to become the keeper of the family tree, and the storyteller of family history. His presence will be greatly missed at the annual Crofut family reunion in Arlington.
Don was preceded in death by his brother, Walter James Crofut, and his son, Mark Merwin Crofut. Survivors include his daughter, Karin McKinlay of Sarasota, Fla., his grandson, Colin Crofut of Boston, Mass. and a niece, Rindy Archer of Sarver, Penn. and longtime friend, Sean Hammond, Jeff Hard as well as a host of other beloved cousins, neighbors, and friends.
One of his greatest pleasures was performing some action that was a benefit to others. He will be missed by so many people that benefited from both his friendship and kindness.
A Celebration of Don’s Life will take place at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 1250 Spear St., South Burlington, Vermont at a date when the pandemic allows.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the All Saints Episcopal Church at the above address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.