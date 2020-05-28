Daniel John O’Brien, 86, or “Big D,” died May 19, 2020, at his home in Grand Isle after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. By his side, as always, was his loving wife of 53 years Sandra (Corey) O’Brien and their five children.
A third generation Vermonter, O’Brien spoke more with his actions and deeds than with his words. In his understated way, he left a significant impact on South Burlington, Chittenden County and his beloved State of Vermont that will serve as his legacy for years to come. “Big D’s” strong work ethic, love for his family and God, commitment to community and compassion for those in need always guided him.
O’Brien was the second son born to Leo O’Brien Sr. and Mabel Hayes O’Brien. His siblings were Leo O’Brien Jr. and Rita O’Brien.
Born in South Burlington to a farming and cattle-dealing family, he grew up on the family farm on Patchen Road, in what is now known as Jaycee Park. O’Brien became a successful businessman, leader, political strategist, volunteer and the title that meant the most to him and to us: beloved family man.
Following in his father’s footsteps, first in agriculture and then in politics. He volunteered for years as the chairman of the South Burlington and Vermont State Democratic Committees and the Democratic National Committee. O’Brien served for nearly three decades as chairman of the Vermont Department of Liquor Control and served the state on the National Alcohol Beverage Control Board.
In 1958, O’Brien and his brother Leo Jr. formed O’Brien Brothers, focusing at first on farming and livestock, then expanded help buy and sell cattle and sometimes land.
In 2018, O’Brien and his brother Leo were honored as Vermont Citizens of the Year by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
O’Brien was accomplished in real estate and business, but he went about it in a quiet, humble and stoic manner; the same way he lived his life.
He married Sandra, in 1967, the same year a Rutland Herald article named him the “Vermont Democrats’ Most Eligible Bachelor.” Together they raised five children.
Daniel is survived by his wife Sandra and by his brother Leo Jr. (spouse Bonnie O’Brien), his daughters Stephanie (spouse Roger Paradis), Molly (spouse Stephen Gregory), Kerry (spouse Edward Biggins), Katie (spouse Chris Terrien III) and son Daniel II (spouse Kathleen Roy O’Brien), his eight grandchildren Grace Kennaugh, Adele and Isabel Gregory, Jack, Mary and Sarah Biggins, and William and Eleanor Terrien, and many nieces and nephews on the O’Brien, Savage, Casey and Corey families.
He is predeceased by his parents Leo O’Brien Sr. and Mabel O’Brien and by his sister Rita O’Brien.
The family would like to thank the team of people that helped her care for Big D in the late stages of Parkinson’s disease: Dr. Chris Hebert, Dr. James Boyd, Dr. Chris Terrien, Jr, Patty Defino, Griswold Home Care and Stephen C Gregory & Son Cremation Service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any of the following: St. Anne’s Shrine P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT, 05463, Grand Isle Rescue, 3 Faywood Road, Grand Isle, VT, 05458 or South Burlington Fire and Rescue, 575 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT, 05403.
Celebration of O’Brien’s life will take place when gathering is once again permitted.