Constance (Connie) Lavallee, of Hinesburg, died peacefully at home Wednesday, March 18, in the loving arms of her family. She fought a long, hard battle against cancer with great courage, vigor and good humor.
Connie was a loving wife and mother. She was an accomplished artist, businesswoman and animal lover.
Born in New York City to Arthur Califano and Helen Feeley, Connie grew up in Westchester County. She studied art at the Art Students League in New York and at Marymount College of Fordham University. She also enjoyed art classes at the University of Vermont and Community College of Vermont after her move to Vermont in the 1970s. She studied merchandising at Champlain College.
In 1977, Connie met her husband to be, Ron, on a blind date that would be the beginning of a 45-year love affair. They would go on to own and operate Art Marketplace, Blue Heron Gallery and Blue Heron Art and Framing. They operated galleries in Winooski, Stowe, South Burlington and currently in Hinesburg.
She loved the idea of promoting Vermont artists and was great at finding talented people to represent. Nothing gave her more pleasure than the success of the artists that she would select for the gallery.
Never pretentious, always humble, Connie was well liked by the artists and craftspeople she worked with.
Connie leaves her husband, friend, lover and business partner Ron, two sons, Robert Badolato and his wife Marsha (who both gave immeasurable support during good times and bad) of East Fishkill, N.Y. and Greg Badolato, stepson Peter Lavallee and wife Tracy, grandchildren Olivia, Delaney and Jaden Lavallee of Scottsdale, Ariz.
She leaves a brother, Frank Califano of Shelburne, also an accomplished artist/sculptor with whose company she shared many enjoyable conversations and outings. In-laws Ed and Joanne Lavallee, of Shelburne, and Robert and Gail Riley of Wake Forest, N.C., and several nieces.
Lastly, she leaves her loving pooch “Jackson Pawlick” who were inseparable.
Connie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Helen Califano, a sister Patricia Tumelo and sister-in-law Patricia Califano.
Special thanks to Doctor Dennis Sanders and Doctor Caroline Slimovitch. And, also, the team at Vermont Hematology and Oncology including but not limited to Seth, Margaret, Amy and Stephanie.
Honoring her with a donation to a local animal rescue or rescuing an older pet would be her wish.
There will be a family celebration of her spirit at a later date.