Clifton C. Wilson, II – Clif – died May 12, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a brief illness.
Wilson was born in Peekskill, NY, on Oct. 19, 1943, to Clifton and M. Patricia (Bertrand) Wilson. He was a 1962 graduate of Lakeland High School.
Wilson worked as a project manager at IBM until his retirement in 1994. Not one to sit still, he went to work for S.D. Ireland Concrete and was employed by them at the time of his passing.
Wilson enjoyed his life and was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He was a man of many interests and passions: skiing, golfing and snowmobiling to name just a few.
He enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren play sports and was proud to attend their graduations. He will be missed by all who admired, respected and loved him.
Wilson leaves his children Randall and Jan Wilson, Adam and Risé Wilson, Clifton “Hoss” Wilson, III, Kimberly and Scott Ireland and Eugene and Laura Wilson.
Also surviving are Wilson’s twin sister Marie Hayes and her husband, Frank, and his brother Richard Wilson, grandchildren Alexis Pomerleau Bryant and her husband Jeff, Terrence Pomerleau and his wife Natalie, Emma Wilson, Nicholas Wilson, Clifton Wilson, IV, and his wife Alaina, Philip Wilson, S. Dylan Ireland, Shea Ireland, Sophie Ireland, Paige Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Grace Long and Henry Long, and great-grandchildren Spencer Bryant, Clifton Wilson, V, Weston Pelletier and Wyatt Pelletier.
Wilson was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be planned later this summer.
Please consider a donation in Clif’s memory to the S.D. Ireland Cancer Research Fund, P.O. Box 2286, South Burlington, V.T., 05407.