Charles Hackett Bushweller, 82, affectionately known as “Hack” to family and friends, died in his South Burlington home surrounded by his loving wife Ellie and their three sons on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, after a quick battle with cancer.
Hack was born in Port Jervis, N.Y., on June 21, 1939, to Charles and Helen Bushweller. The oldest of four children, Hack loved to build tree forts with his boyhood friends along the banks of the Delaware River and run along the railroad tracks. His innate scientific curiosity and intelligence was evident even as a child, which led to numerous shenanigans, including making his own gunpowder.
As he grew up and moved into adulthood, he became a natural leader, serving as the captain of the Port Jervis High School football team, founding the first college lacrosse team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., and serving as the chairman of the chemistry department at the University of Vermont in Burlington for 20 years.
In his younger years, Hack was quite the dancer, swinging his wife Ellie to the jitterbug and other rock-and-roll dances, spinning Ellie in circles and bouncing her off his hip, with a big smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. He and Ellie passed their party dancing skills on to their three sons. In so many ways, Hack loved music and you felt that when he played the piano for family members.
Hack’s sense of adventure led him and Ellie to trek across the country from New York to California to live for three years while he pursued a doctorate in chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. Hack set a record at Berkeley at the time for earning a doctorate in chemistry in just three years, driven by the realization that with two toddler sons, he needed to finish it as fast as possible.
His work at Berkeley created an entirely new field of research that examines how molecules move, and he continued in this area for the entirety of his career, making seminal contributions to this important area of chemistry research. During his time at Berkeley, he also started a college lacrosse club. His love of lacrosse started at Hamilton College in New York, where he played varsity lacrosse for four years and earned his bachelor’s degree.
Hack was a bit of a professional rolling stone. He started his career in chemistry at Mobil Oil Company in New Jersey, then took a job as a professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, spent a year at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor before returning to the institute and then taking a job at the State University of New York in Albany. He finished the last stretch of his career as chairman of the chemistry department at the University of Vermont, including a sabbatical year at the University of California-San Diego.
Hack loved water adventures, whether it was riding in a raft down the Delaware with his sons, searching for the biggest set of rapids to hit and raising his paddle high up in the air and cheering after successfully navigating some big waves, or teaching his grandchildren how to body surf and ride the waves on boogie boards in the ocean waters of the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
Hack was many things, but first and foremost, he was a builder.
He and Ellie built a marriage full of love that lasted more than 60 years; he helped his sons build their passions, whether in ice hockey, soccer or intellectual pursuits; he built a stilt house in Virginia for his grandchildren that could have survived an earthquake; he designed and built a soccer kickboard for his youngest son Scott to use in the backyard that could have stopped a tank in its tracks; he built backyard ice rinks for his hockey zealot son Kevin to practice on, always enjoying a couple martinis while he groomed the ice; and he built a line of chemistry research recognized around the world, a scientific legacy that his oldest son John continues at the University of Virginia.
When it came to photography, Hack was the ultimate scientist/artist, producing photos of flowers and landscapes that are stunning in their beauty. They have been featured in calendars and decorate the homes of his sons and grandchildren, who will now stop and smile and remember him every time they look at those photos.
We love you dearly, Dad and Hack. Always did, always will.
Hack is survived by his loving wife Ellie of South Burlington; son, John Bushweller and his partner, Teresa Ling of Virginia; son, Kevin Bushweller and his wife, Paula Smith-Bushweller of South Burlington; son, Scott Bushweller and his wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Devin and his wife, Lindsay, Ariana, Nathan, Leila, Colin and his wife, Elza, Kayleigh, Brenna and Karina. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Coughlin; and brother, Brian Bushweller.
He was predeceased by his sister, Beth Sarfatti.
A visitation for Hack Bushweller will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. To send online condolences to his family visit readyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to send a donation in Hack’s name to the American Association for Cancer Research at AACR Foundation, 615 Chestnut Street, 17th Floor, Philadelphia PA 19106. Donations can be made online at aacr.org/ways-to-give or by phone at 844-385-2064.
