Charles Brodsky

Charles “Chuck” Brodsky, 86, of South Burlington, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with his wife, Sheila, at his side.
He was born June 12, 1936, in Atlantic City, N.J., to Edward and Marie (Haas) Brodsky. After graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1954, Chuck went on to earn degrees from Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University) in 1958 and Eastern College Mount Vernon School of Law in 1969.
An athlete and great lover of sports, Chuck played outfield for his high school and college baseball teams. He brought his family to games and encouraged them to play. You could often find him near a diamond, gleefully coaching from the baseline. He had a near encyclopedic knowledge about professional player statistics and would often initiate conversations with strangers to chat about big games. His favorite teams were the Yankees, the Commanders, the Capitals and, sadly, the Wizards.
Although he primarily spent his career working as a claims adjuster for various large insurance companies, he had an entrepreneur’s heart. At various points, he owned a gas station and a Baskin Robbins ice cream parlor, where he put his skill with small talk to good use.
While he lived longest in the rural Green Mountain State, Chuck spent much of his life in urban areas. His formative years were spent on and around the Atlantic City boardwalk, and as a young adult he lived in New York City.
Work eventually brought him to Maryland, where he met Sheila at a baseball game in 1970. They were married on Jan. 2, 1972. In 1981, he moved the family to Wentworth, N.H., and in 1984 Chuck and Sheila bought the little red house on Canaan Hill Road. In 2002, they moved to South Burlington.
Following his retirement, Chuck dedicated many volunteer hours at the Starr Farm Dog Park, becoming its unofficial mayor in 2005. He was a beloved school crossing guard for the Burlington School District, and for many years he served at the corner of Maple and King Street and later, near the Champlain Elementary School.
Chuck was a loyal patron of Al’s French Frys and Costco and enjoyed sharing his appreciation for these institutions with his children and grandchildren, but nothing brought him more happiness than presiding over noisy family gatherings at home. Besides loving his family and sports, Chuck had a soft spot for animals, especially his many dogs and horses.
Chuck was loved dearly and will be forever remembered by his wife, Sheila (Sullivan) Brodsky; and daughters, Mary and Brendan Kinney of Essex, and Patricia with Paulette Forrester of Colchester; sons, Scott with Laura of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Mike of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Sam, Jack, Jordan, Liam, Julia, Nora, Henry, Renzo, Fabio and Theo; and great-granddaughters, Maya, Lyla and Kennedy.
The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans VT 05478 or Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 110 Prim Road, Colchester VT 05439 (uvmhomehealth.org/donations).
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through gossfs.com.
